We’re only two weeks into the new season - but an international period isn’t too far away.

While only the Premier League and the Championship have a set break during this time in England, League One games can also be impacted if clubs have three or more players called-up in their squad.

Throughout last season it was a common occurrence for fixtures to be moved due to the number of international representatives in certain teams.

There’s already been one confirmed postponement from the round of matches due to take place on September 7, with a new date required for Stockport County’s meeting with Reading at Edgeley Park because of the number of call-ups in the Royals squad.

On the same weekend, Blackpool face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Both the Terriers and the Seasiders could have players that could potentially be called-up to their respective nations that weekend.

Here’s a look at the members of Neil Critchley’s squad that could be impacted:

Rob Apter

Following his strong performances while on loan with Tranmere Rovers, Rob Apter was called-up to the Scotland U21s squad, after previously representing The Tartan Army at U19s level.

The 21-year-old was involved in friendlies against Turkey and Austria - which proved to be a surprise for the winger.

Scotland U21s are back in action next month, taking on Spain at Tynecastle, before travelling to Malta a few days later.

Dom Ballard

Dom Ballard was handed his debut for England U19s last September after making an impressive start to his loan spell with Reading.

The Southampton academy graduate went on to play eight times for that particular age group, before injury brought his season to an end.

With Ballard now fit again, and now on loan with Blackpool, England U19s could certainly take another look at him ahead of their upcoming games against Italy and Croatia.

Dom Ballard (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth has played six times for Wales U21s since making his debut in 2022, as well as being an unused substitute in a number of other games.

The 21-year-old’s last international outing was against Morocco back in March.

Wales U21s are away to Iceland on September 10 in UEFA EURO U21 qualification.

Elkan Baggott

Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott has represented the Indonesian national team 22 times since making his debut back in 2021.

The 21-year-old did feature in the Asia Cup earlier this year, but wasn’t called-up for international while on loan with Bristol Rovers in the second half of last season.

Indonesia face Saudi Arabia and Australia in World Cup qualifying next month, but it’s unknown if Baggott will be included.