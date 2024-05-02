Final League One average attendance table- comparing Blackpool with Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County

The Seasiders had the fourth best record in League One in front of their own fans, with 48 points from 23 games.

Ultimately it was their away form that cost them a place in the play-offs at the end of the season, as they were unable to replicate the same level of performance.

The impact of the Blackpool faithful was clear to see, and it’s a similar for other clubs throughout the pyramid.

Here’s the final League One average home attendance table for the 2023/24 campaign:

1 . Who had the highest average attendance in League One? Bloomfield Road helped Blackpool through a number of games. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Burton Albion (24th) The Pirelli Stadium welcomed an average attendance of 3,419 during the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Town (23rd) Highbury welcomed an average attendance of 3, 432 during the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4 . Cheltenham Town (22nd) The Completely-Suzuki Stadium welcomed an average attendance of 4,576 during the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

5 . Stevenage (21st) The Lamex welcomed an average attendance of 4,835 during the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales