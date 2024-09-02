Favourite for vacant Blackpool job also linked with role in League Two
Bettingodds.com have the 40-year-old at 1/1 to be Neil Critchley’s replacement at Bloomfield Road, while Brian Barry-Murphy and Richard Keogh are both well behind him at 8/1.
Wild, who has also coached both Oldham Athletic and Halifax, has been out of work since the end of last season after parting ways with the Bluebirds.
The Cumbrian outfit had looked set to finish in the League Two play-offs, before a late dip in form saw them drop out.
Over the weekend, Carlisle United found themselves looking for a new manager, with ex-Seasiders winger Paul Simpson leaving his role at Brunton Park.
Gateshead coach, and former Newcastle United goalkeeper, Rob Elliot is currently the favourite for the role at 5/1, while Wild is just behind him at 6/1, along with ex-Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe.
The Cumbrians spent last season in League One, but were relegated after finishing bottom of the table, with their disappointing form continuing into this campaign.
