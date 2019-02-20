Fans' group issues rallying call for volunteers to get Blackpool FC 'back on its feet'

Blackpool Supporters' Trust has issued a plea for volunteers to get Blackpool Football Club back on its feet once the receiver officially takes control of the club.

READ MORE: Paul Stewart outlines "very positive" talks with receiver over Blackpool FC bid



As it stands Paul Cooper is yet to have formally been appointed, although this is expected to be a formality and should be completed this week.

Once the receiver is in place, BST are keen to lend their help to get the club back up to speed after years of managed decline off the field under the Oyston regime.

Volunteers are needed to clean the stadium and man the ticket office among other roles.

The Trust said: "BST is setting up a volunteer database of people who are willing to help get Blackpool FC back on its feet and ready for business as soon as the receiver is able to take control of the club.

"We do not know exactly what will need to be done but it is possible that help may be required to sell tickets, clean up the stadium, assist with maintenance issues etc.

"If we could have a volunteer army ready to turn up in numbers to get our club spick and span and put some pride back into the place, it will be a step forward and a help to the receiver."

If you are interested in volunteering, email deputychair@blackpoolsupporterstrust.com.

You're asked to include your contact details and to state what area you could help with, be it clean, catering, gardening, electrical issues or something else.

You can also sign up at BST's meeting, which is being held this Saturday at the Village Hotel, starting at 11am.

Paul Stewart is expected to attend.