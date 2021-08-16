Saturday's crowd was the biggest at Bloomfield Road in years

Fans' gallery from a packed Bloomfield Road for Blackpool's first home league game of the season against Cardiff City

A crowd of over 11,000 packed inside Bloomfield Road on Saturday to see Blackpool fall to a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City in the club's first home league game of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:15 am
Updated Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:16 am

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1.

Blackpool v Cardiff City

Buy photo

2.

Blackpool v Cardiff City

Buy photo

3.

Blackpool v Cardiff City

Buy photo

4.

Blackpool v Cardiff City

Buy photo
BlackpoolCardiff City
Next Page
Page 1 of 4