Fans' gallery from a packed Bloomfield Road for Blackpool's first home league game of the season against Cardiff City

SportFootballBlackpool FCSaturday's crowd was the biggest at Bloomfield Road in years Fans' gallery from a packed Bloomfield Road for Blackpool's first home league game of the season against Cardiff CityA crowd of over 11,000 packed inside Bloomfield Road on Saturday to see Blackpool fall to a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City in the club's first home league game of the season.By Matt ScraftonMonday, 16th August 2021, 9:15 amUpdated Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:16 am Can you spot yourself in our gallery?1. Blackpool v Cardiff City Buy photo2. Blackpool v Cardiff City Buy photo3. Blackpool v Cardiff City Buy photo4. Blackpool v Cardiff City Buy photoBlackpoolCardiff CityNext Page Page 1 of 4