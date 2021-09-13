Fans' gallery from a bouncing Bloomfield Road as Blackpool see off Fulham to claim first league win

SportFootballBlackpool FCWere you at Saturday's game? Fans' gallery from a bouncing Bloomfield Road as Blackpool see off Fulham to claim first league winA healthy crowd of 11,268 packed into Bloomfield Road on Saturday as Blackpool beat Fulham to claim their first three points of the season.By Matt ScraftonMonday, 13th September 2021, 8:55 amUpdated Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:16 am Can you spot yourself in our gallery?1. Blackpool v Fulham Photo Sales2. Blackpool v Fulham Photo Sales3. Blackpool v Fulham Photo Sales4. Blackpool v Fulham Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 4