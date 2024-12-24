Fancy being filmed as an audience member in Blackpool for Britain's Got Talent?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever wondered what it would be like to be a TV audience member on Britain’s Got Talent?

Now is your chance to find out.

Britain’s Got Talent is coming back to Blackpool for some filming in the New Year - and producers are looking for audience members who don’t mind being filmed.

it follows filming which took place in the resort back in October.

The BGT judges in Blackpool in October | National World

A spokesman said: “We are looking for people local to Blackpool (and/or surrounding areas) to be filmed in the audience for our auditions at Winter Gardens.

“Filming will take place from January 6 to January 12 when, if selected, you will have the opportunity to comment on the exciting acts on stage!

“We’re looking for talkative pairs. Parents, kids, couples, friends... anyone who is passionate about BGT and happy to be in front of the camera whilst watching the acts.”

If you’d like to find out more about this opportunity, contact [email protected] with your availability.

The series is set to be screened from February instead of its usual slot in April.

The judges for the 2025 series will be Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli. KSI will fill in for Bruno on three audition days