Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Fan gallery: Bumper Bloomfield Road crowd in fine voice despite Blackpool being edged out by Coventry

Another bumper crowd of 11,608 packed into Bloomfield Road last night to witness Blackpool slump to a 1-0 defeat to Coventry City.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:48 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:56 am

Take a look through our gallery of fan pictures...

1.

Blackpool v Coventry

Buy photo

2.

Blackpool v Coventry

Buy photo

3.

Blackpool v Coventry

Buy photo

4.

Blackpool v Coventry

Buy photo
BlackpoolCoventry
Next Page
Page 1 of 3