FA Cup: When does the second round draw take place as the likes of Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Reading progress

Blackpool have booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Nov 2023, 20:00 GMT
The Seasiders produced a 2-0 victory over Bromley at Hayes Lane on Saturday evening.

Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele were on the scoresheet for Neil Critchley’s side.

The draw for the next round takes place on Sunday afternoon.

It will be broadcast live on ITV1 at 2.30pm following the game between Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

