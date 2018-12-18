FA Cup tie out of the ordinary, admits Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips admits tonight’s FA Cup replay against Solihull Moors is far from a normal game.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss issues positive update on fitness of key duo ahead of Solihull Moors FA Cup replay



The Seasiders are just 90 minutes away from a rematch with Arsenal, who they would will face for the second time this season should they come through their second round tie against the National League club.

Far from playing down the significance of the game, manager McPhillips suggests his players should take extra motivation from what is at stake.

“The incentive is there, so it’s not your normal game,” he said. “If you win this game, you’re playing Arsenal at home, who we’ve already played away (in the Carabao Cup). Normally, to do that you’d really have to be in the Premier League.

“It’s business as usual in the sense it’s the next game, but it’s different because it’s the cup and because of what is at stake.

“We’ve already played them at Solihull, so we have an idea of what’s to come and we’re expecting a really tough game again.”

The Seasiders were fortunate to hold on for a replay in the initial clash, which ended 0-0.

And McPhillips, who knows full well the television cameras will be present again tonight to witness a potential upset, says his players must be at the top of their game to ensure that doesn’t happen.

He added: “It’s the FA Cup. There are always going to be small clubs beating the big clubs, it happens.

“That’s why they chose the game in the first place and they nearly got what they wanted there, and that’s why they’ve chosen it again.

“We’re expecting a really tough game, just like the last one. We’re at home now, so we’ll be the favourites vut we know we’re going to have to be on form if we’re going to win.

“I expect it to be a big side we’re playing against, so I think we’ll be big as well, then it will be a case of who plays best and who gets a bit of luck too.

“I think we might have got a bit of luck with the goal getting disallowed at their place.

“I think the linesman got it (the offside decision) right but you would be upset if that was against you. “We’ll certainly take a bit of luck.”

Blackpool were initially expected to be without Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton for tonight’s BT Sport clash.

But McPhillips has confirmed Tilt, who trained yesterday, will start. And he’s willing to give Turton as long as possible to prove his fitness.

It comes after the defender came off with a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Oxford United.