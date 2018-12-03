FA Cup third round draw: Blackpool face potential home clash against Arsenal | Fleetwood draw fellow League One side

Blackpool could face Unai Emery's Arsenal for a second time this season after being drawn against the Gunners in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders, should they beat Solihull Moors in their replay, will face Premier League giants Arsenal at Bloomfield Road.

Terry McPhillips' men have of course already faced the Gunners this season, having taken them all the way in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, eventually going down to a 2-1 defeat.

Fleetwood, who play Guiseley tonight, will host fellow League One outfit AFC Wimbledon should they win their second round clash.

Third round ties will take place on the weekend of January 5, 2019.

Clubs will receive £135,000 for making it through to the fourth round of the competition.

The third round is where Premier League and Championship clubs first enter the competition.

Blackpool drew 0-0 with Solihull on Friday, meaning a replay will be required to determine which side makes it through to the third round.

The replay is expected to take place next Tuesday, although this is yet to be confirmed and is subject to TV scheduling.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, play their second round clash against Guiseley tonight, with the game being screened live on BT Sport.

Tonight’s draw was conducted by Ruud Gullit and Paul Ince from Stamford Bridge, the home of FA Cup holders Chelsea.

Third round draw in full

Accrington v Ipswich.

Aston Villa v Swansea.

Bolton v Walsall/Sunderland.

Bournemouth v Brighton.

Brentford v Oxford.

Bristol City v Huddersfield.

Burnley v Barnsley.

Chelsea v Nottm Forest.

Crystal Palace v Grimsby.

Derby v Southampton.

Everton v Lincoln.

Fulham v Oldham.

Gillingham v Cardiff.

Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon.

Man City v Rotherham.

Man Utd v Reading.

Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford.

Millwall v Hull.

Newcastle v Blackburn.

Norwich v Portsmouth.

Preston v Doncaster.

QPR v Leeds.

Sheff Utd v Barnet.

Sheff Wed v Luton.

Shrewsbury v Stoke.

Solihull/Blackpool v Arsenal.

Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham.

West Brom v Wigan.

West Ham v Birmingham.

Woking v Watford.

Wolves v Liverpool.

Wrexham/Newport v Leicester.