FA Cup fourth round draw: When does it take place, what ball number are Blackpool and what's the potential prize money?

Blackpool will discover their potential FA Cup fourth round opponents tonight when the draw is made live on BBC One.
The Seasiders will face a replay next week after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Championship side Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.
The return fixture will now take place on Tuesday, January 14 unless the encounter is moved for TV coverage.
Should Pool finally overcome Mark Bowen's side, they will make it into the fourth round of the competition and also pocket £135,000 in prize money.
Blackpool and Reading will be ball number 20 in tonight's draw, which will be shown live on BBC One from 7.35pm.
The draw, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal's third round tie against Leeds United, will be conducted by Alex Scott and David O'Leary.
Spencer Owen and Jules Breach will present the programme.
The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester City secured routine victories, while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face replays.
AFC Fylde went down to a creditable 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United while Fleetwood Town were beaten at home by Portsmouth.
The third round was short on shock results, although Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers did hold Newcastle and Watford to draws respectively.
Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 25 and sides that make it into the next round will pocket £180,000 in prize money.
Ball numbers
1 Leicester City
2 Queens Park Rangers
3 Fulham
4 Chelsea
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United
6 West Bromwich Albion
7 Rochdale or Newcastle United
8 Cardiff City or Carlisle United
9 Oxford United
10 Sheffield United
11 Southampton
12 Liverpool
13 Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town
14 AFC Bournemouth
15 Sheffield Wednesday
16 Bristol Rovers or Coventry City
17 Barnsley
18 Manchester City
19 Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur
20 Reading or Blackpool
21 Watford or Tranmere Rovers
22 Norwich City
23 Millwall
24 Derby County
25 Hull City
26 Brentford
27 Portsmouth
28 Arsenal or Leeds United
29 West Ham United
30 Northampton Town
31 Burnley
32 Birmingham City