FA Cup fourth round draw: When does it take place, what ball number are Blackpool and what's the potential prize money?

Blackpool will discover their potential FA Cup fourth round opponents tonight when the draw is made live on BBC One.

The Seasiders will face a replay next week after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Championship side Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The return fixture will now take place on Tuesday, January 14 unless the encounter is moved for TV coverage.

Should Pool finally overcome Mark Bowen's side, they will make it into the fourth round of the competition and also pocket £135,000 in prize money.

Blackpool and Reading will be ball number 20 in tonight's draw, which will be shown live on BBC One from 7.35pm.

The draw, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal's third round tie against Leeds United, will be conducted by Alex Scott and David O'Leary.

Spencer Owen and Jules Breach will present the programme.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester City secured routine victories, while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face replays.

AFC Fylde went down to a creditable 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United while Fleetwood Town were beaten at home by Portsmouth.

The third round was short on shock results, although Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers did hold Newcastle and Watford to draws respectively.

Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 25 and sides that make it into the next round will pocket £180,000 in prize money.



Ball numbers



1 Leicester City

2 Queens Park Rangers

3 Fulham

4 Chelsea

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

6 West Bromwich Albion

7 Rochdale or Newcastle United

8 Cardiff City or Carlisle United

9 Oxford United

10 Sheffield United

11 Southampton

12 Liverpool

13 Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town

14 AFC Bournemouth

15 Sheffield Wednesday

16 Bristol Rovers or Coventry City

17 Barnsley

18 Manchester City

19 Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

20 Reading or Blackpool

21 Watford or Tranmere Rovers

22 Norwich City

23 Millwall

24 Derby County

25 Hull City

26 Brentford

27 Portsmouth

28 Arsenal or Leeds United

29 West Ham United

30 Northampton Town

31 Burnley

32 Birmingham City