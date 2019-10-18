FA Cup first round draw: What ball numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town and when does it take place?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will discover their FA Cup first round opponents on Monday when the draw is made live on BBC Two.
Blackpool will be ball number three, while Fleetwood will be ball number 17.
The Seasiders made it to the third round of the competition last season, losing to Arsenal after seeing off Exeter City and Solihull Moors in the opening two rounds.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, lost at home to AFC Wimbledon in the third round after victories over Alfreton Town and Guiseley.
AFC Fylde will also be included should they overcome Peterborough Sports in their qualifier at Mill Farm tomorrow.
Should they progress, they will be ball number 61.
The draw, which will take place live on BBC Two from 7pm, will be conducted by Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford.
Due to Bury's removal from the EFL, there will be an odd number of clubs entering the draw meaning the final club drawn out will be handed an automatic bye into the second round.
Meanwhile the 32 non-league clubs that progress from this weekend’s fourth round qualifying ties will be joined by 47 clubs from Leagues One and Two.
First round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 9 and winners will pocket £36,000 in prize money.
Ball numbers:
1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
2 AFC WIMBLEDON
3 BLACKPOOL
4 BOLTON WANDERERS
5 BRADFORD CITY
6 BRISTOL ROVERS
7 BURTON ALBION
8 CAMBRIDGE UNITED
9 CARLISLE UNITED
10 CHELTENHAM TOWN
11 COLCHESTER UNITED
12 COVENTRY CITY
13 CRAWLEY TOWN
14 CREWE ALEXANDRA
15 DONCASTER ROVERS
16 EXETER CITY
17 FLEETWOOD TOWN
18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS
19 GILLINGHAM
20 GRIMSBY TOWN
21 IPSWICH TOWN
22 LEYTON ORIENT
23 LINCOLN CITY
24 MACCLESFIELD TOWN
25 MANSFIELD TOWN
26 MILTON KEYNES DONS
27 MORECAMBE
28 NEWPORT COUNTY
29 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
30 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
31 OXFORD UNITED
32 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
33 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
34 PORT VALE
35 PORTSMOUTH
36 ROCHDALE
37 ROTHERHAM UNITED
38 SALFORD CITY
39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
40 SHREWSBURY TOWN
41 SOUTHEND UNITED
42 STEVENAGE
43 SUNDERLAND
44 SWINDON TOWN
45 TRANMERE ROVERS
46 WALSALL
47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS
48 HEDNESFORD TOWN OR BOSTON UNITED
49 GATESHEAD OR COLNE
50 BARROW OR SOLIHULL MOORS
51 WHITBY TOWN OR STOURBRIDGE
52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED OR BRACKLEY TOWN
53 NANTWICH TOWN OR KINGS LYNN TOWN
54 CHORLEY OR SPENNYMOOR TOWN
55 SOUTHPORT OR ALTRINCHAM
56 TAMWORTH OR DARLINGTON
57 YORK CITY OR STOCKPORT COUNTY
58 NOTTS COUNTY OR BELPER TOWN
59 CHESTERFIELD OR WREXHAM
60 FC HALIFAX TOWN OR HARROGATE TOWN
61 AFC FYLDE OR PETERBOROUGH SPORTS
62 WHYTELEAFE OR CHIPPENHAM TOWN
63 HARINGEY BOROUGH OR YEOVIL TOWN
64 HAVANT & WATERLOOVILLE OR DULWICH HAMLET
65 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR WOKING
66 WELLING UNITED OR EASTLEIGH
67 BROMLEY OR ALDERSHOT TOWN
68 MAIDSTONE UNITED OR KINGS LANGLEY
69 MAIDENHEAD UNITED OR WEALDSTONE
70 OXFORD CITY OR MARGATE
71 BOWERS & PITSEA OR CHICHESTER CITY
72 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR POOLE TOWN
73 ROYSTON TOWN OR MALDON & TIPTREE
74 POTTERS BAR TOWN OR BARNET
75 TORQUAY UNITED OR BOREHAM WOOD
76 SUTTON UNITED OR BILLERICAY TOWN
77 WEYMOUTH OR DOVER ATHLETIC
78 DARTFORD OR KINGSTONIAN
79 CARSHALTON ATHLETIC OR DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE