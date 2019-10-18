FA Cup first round draw: What ball numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town and when does it take place?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will discover their FA Cup first round opponents on Monday when the draw is made live on BBC Two.

Blackpool will be ball number three, while Fleetwood will be ball number 17.

The Seasiders made it to the third round of the competition last season, losing to Arsenal after seeing off Exeter City and Solihull Moors in the opening two rounds.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, lost at home to AFC Wimbledon in the third round after victories over Alfreton Town and Guiseley.

AFC Fylde will also be included should they overcome Peterborough Sports in their qualifier at Mill Farm tomorrow.

Should they progress, they will be ball number 61.

The draw, which will take place live on BBC Two from 7pm, will be conducted by Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford.

Due to Bury's removal from the EFL, there will be an odd number of clubs entering the draw meaning the final club drawn out will be handed an automatic bye into the second round.

Meanwhile the 32 non-league clubs that progress from this weekend’s fourth round qualifying ties will be joined by 47 clubs from Leagues One and Two.

First round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 9 and winners will pocket £36,000 in prize money.

Ball numbers:

1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

2 AFC WIMBLEDON

3 BLACKPOOL

4 BOLTON WANDERERS

5 BRADFORD CITY

6 BRISTOL ROVERS

7 BURTON ALBION

8 CAMBRIDGE UNITED

9 CARLISLE UNITED

10 CHELTENHAM TOWN

11 COLCHESTER UNITED

12 COVENTRY CITY

13 CRAWLEY TOWN

14 CREWE ALEXANDRA

15 DONCASTER ROVERS

16 EXETER CITY

17 FLEETWOOD TOWN

18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS

19 GILLINGHAM

20 GRIMSBY TOWN

21 IPSWICH TOWN

22 LEYTON ORIENT

23 LINCOLN CITY

24 MACCLESFIELD TOWN

25 MANSFIELD TOWN

26 MILTON KEYNES DONS

27 MORECAMBE

28 NEWPORT COUNTY

29 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

30 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

31 OXFORD UNITED

32 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

33 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

34 PORT VALE

35 PORTSMOUTH

36 ROCHDALE

37 ROTHERHAM UNITED

38 SALFORD CITY

39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

40 SHREWSBURY TOWN

41 SOUTHEND UNITED

42 STEVENAGE

43 SUNDERLAND

44 SWINDON TOWN

45 TRANMERE ROVERS

46 WALSALL

47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

48 HEDNESFORD TOWN OR BOSTON UNITED

49 GATESHEAD OR COLNE

50 BARROW OR SOLIHULL MOORS

51 WHITBY TOWN OR STOURBRIDGE

52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED OR BRACKLEY TOWN

53 NANTWICH TOWN OR KINGS LYNN TOWN

54 CHORLEY OR SPENNYMOOR TOWN

55 SOUTHPORT OR ALTRINCHAM

56 TAMWORTH OR DARLINGTON

57 YORK CITY OR STOCKPORT COUNTY

58 NOTTS COUNTY OR BELPER TOWN

59 CHESTERFIELD OR WREXHAM

60 FC HALIFAX TOWN OR HARROGATE TOWN

61 AFC FYLDE OR PETERBOROUGH SPORTS

62 WHYTELEAFE OR CHIPPENHAM TOWN

63 HARINGEY BOROUGH OR YEOVIL TOWN

64 HAVANT & WATERLOOVILLE OR DULWICH HAMLET

65 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR WOKING

66 WELLING UNITED OR EASTLEIGH

67 BROMLEY OR ALDERSHOT TOWN

68 MAIDSTONE UNITED OR KINGS LANGLEY

69 MAIDENHEAD UNITED OR WEALDSTONE

70 OXFORD CITY OR MARGATE

71 BOWERS & PITSEA OR CHICHESTER CITY

72 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR POOLE TOWN

73 ROYSTON TOWN OR MALDON & TIPTREE

74 POTTERS BAR TOWN OR BARNET

75 TORQUAY UNITED OR BOREHAM WOOD

76 SUTTON UNITED OR BILLERICAY TOWN

77 WEYMOUTH OR DOVER ATHLETIC

78 DARTFORD OR KINGSTONIAN

79 CARSHALTON ATHLETIC OR DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE