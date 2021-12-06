FA Cup draw: Blackpool's ball number and third round details

Championship and Premier League clubs enter the competition at this stage of the competition and the Seasiders will be ball number seven in Monday night's draw.

The draw will be held at 7pm before the second round clash between Boreham Wood and St Albans City and be shown on ITV4 and the FA's social media channel.

Third round games are to be played between January 7 and 10, with victory worth £82,000 in prize.

There are also broadcast fees to be had if games are selected for liver coverage or extended highlights.

Neil Critchley's side made the fourth round of the competition last season after beating then Premier League side West Brom in the third round.

The ball numbers for the third round draw are as follows:

The draw for the third round takes place tonight

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

35 Reading

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town

46 Bristol Rovers

47 Port Vale

48 Morecambe

49 Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon

51 Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient

53 Cambridge United

54 Mansfield Town

55 Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United

57 Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers

60 Shrewsbury Town

61 Chesterfield

62 Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Harrogate Town