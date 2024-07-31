Explanation behind ex-Charlton Athletic midfielder's absence in Blackpool's games against Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers
Some members of the Seasiders squad took on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors game at Bloomfield Road, before the remaining players travelled to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers - with both fixtures ending in 3-1 defeats for Neil Critchley’s side.
Morgan was in action on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Sunderland, but a minor injury kept him out of Tuesday’s fixtures, and it’s currently unknown if he’ll be back for this weekend’s final pre-season outing away to Crewe Alexandra.
“He was just a bit tight in his quad,” explained Seasiders boss Critchley.
“The decision was precautionary, we don’t want to take any unnecessary risks at this stage, so hopefully it’ll settle down and we’ll see if he’s ready to take on Crewe on Saturday.”
Earlier this week, Critchley provided injury updates on Kylian Kouassi and Dominic Thompson, who both underwent surgery at the start of the summer.
“They’re doing well, they’re both doing a lot of work with the rehab people,” he stated.
“They’ve been on the grass for a couple of weeks now, and they’re getting closer to joining in with a little bit of training.
“They’re on target and have had no setbacks, so hopefully we’ll see them integrate back into training in the next few weeks.”
