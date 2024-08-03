Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was absent for Blackpool’s pre-season meeting with Crewe Alexandra.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders rounded off their summer schedule with a 2-0 victory at the Mornflake Stadium, with Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes both finding the back of the net.

Lawrence-Gabriel was unable to feature after picking up a knock in Blackpool’s midweek 3-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has attracted interest from elsewhere in the last few months, with Oxford United reportedly having two bids rejected.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley has been clear that Lawrence-Gabriel remains part of his plans for the upcoming season, which gets underway next Saturday away to Crawley Town.

Explaining the wing-back’s absence against Crewe, he said: “It’s just from the other night, we’re just hoping it’s a little bit of bruising on his foot and he’ll be able to train.

“It’s been a bit stop-start for him, he’s fighting for rhythm and form, and you only get that by training on a regular basis and playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From coming back in November after six months out, he got quite a lot of games at the end of last season. I was looking forward to him and CJ (Hamilton) fighting it out on that side of the pitch.

“He’s missed a little bit of training which has probably set him back, which is disappointing, but he’s capable of coming through that.

“We want a competitive squad and for players to take their opportunity when it comes along.”