News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Experienced goalkeeper becomes Blackpool’s third signing of the summer

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has made Rochdale goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell his third signing of the summer.
By Dan Black
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

The 34-year-old stopper, who has also had spells with Walsall, Bristol City and Bradford City, has signed a one-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

O’Donnell, voted Rochdale’s Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign, follows Albie Morgan and Matthew Pennington through the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With over 400 EFL appearances during a 17-year career, O’Donnell adds vast experience to the Seasiders’ squad.

ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Richard O'Donnell of Rochdale in actio during the Sky Bet League Two between Rochdale and Northampton Town at Crown Oil Arena on February 11, 2023 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Richard O'Donnell of Rochdale in actio during the Sky Bet League Two between Rochdale and Northampton Town at Crown Oil Arena on February 11, 2023 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Richard O'Donnell of Rochdale in actio during the Sky Bet League Two between Rochdale and Northampton Town at Crown Oil Arena on February 11, 2023 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Head Coach Critchley said: “In bringing Richard to Blackpool we have signed a proven goalkeeper with over 400 EFL appearances.

“We feel his experience and ability as a goalkeeper will provide us with healthy competition in this area of the pitch.

“As a team, we work hard to recruit the right type of people for the football club and we believe Richard will be an important addition to our squad for this upcoming season.”

O’Donnell said: “I’m pleased to be here and raring to go.

Hide Ad

“I’ve had some good times and some bad times in football, and I feel those experiences have shaped me as a player and as a person so I think I can bring a good amount of experience into the squad.

Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to get the gloves back on after having a bit of down time over the summer. Nothing beats being back out on the grass, so I’m looking forward to joining the group and getting started.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyRochdaleBlackpoolEFLBradford CityBristol City