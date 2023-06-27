Experienced goalkeeper becomes Blackpool’s third signing of the summer

The 34-year-old stopper, who has also had spells with Walsall, Bristol City and Bradford City, has signed a one-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

O’Donnell, voted Rochdale’s Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign, follows Albie Morgan and Matthew Pennington through the door.

With over 400 EFL appearances during a 17-year career, O’Donnell adds vast experience to the Seasiders’ squad.

ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Richard O'Donnell of Rochdale in actio during the Sky Bet League Two between Rochdale and Northampton Town at Crown Oil Arena on February 11, 2023 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Head Coach Critchley said: “In bringing Richard to Blackpool we have signed a proven goalkeeper with over 400 EFL appearances.

“We feel his experience and ability as a goalkeeper will provide us with healthy competition in this area of the pitch.

“As a team, we work hard to recruit the right type of people for the football club and we believe Richard will be an important addition to our squad for this upcoming season.”

O’Donnell said: “I’m pleased to be here and raring to go.

“I’ve had some good times and some bad times in football, and I feel those experiences have shaped me as a player and as a person so I think I can bring a good amount of experience into the squad.

