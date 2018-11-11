Exeter City 2-3 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings after FA Cup first round win

Blackpool held on to claim a 3-2 win at League Two Exeter City to put their name in the hat of the second round of the FA Cup.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips praises Seasiders' first-half ruthlesness

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7

Made a smart first-half stop to keep Pool one goal ahead and saved Exeter’s penalty, although it was bundled home on the rebound.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

Sloppy defending saw him concede a penalty to allow Exeter a route back into the game, but otherwise solid.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Pool’s first goal began with his pinpoint diagonal to the left flank. Did well against Exeter’s dangerous front two.

Curtis Tilt - 7

A little over confident at times but otherwise very good. Could have done better to clear before Exeter got their second.

Ollie Turton - 7

As solid as ever over on the left hand side of defence, once again finishing the game in a different position.

Callum Guy - 7

All-action and energetic display. Unfortunate not to find the back of the net with two chances at the start of the second half.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Grabbed an assist with his corner being turned home for Blackpool’s second by Mark Cullen. Brings quality and calmness on the ball.

Harry Pritchard - 7

Involved in Blackpool’s first goal and grabbed the goal for the third, diverting Joe Dodoo’s shot home.

John O’Sullivan - 6

Played his part in the opener by heading back across for Dodoo, but otherwise struggled to get into the game.

Joe Dodoo - 7

Opened the scoring with a well-taken header and will claim an assist for his shot that Harry Pritchard turned home.

Mark Cullen - 7

Netted against Exeter again, just as he did in the League Two play-off final at Wembley, with a close-range finish.

Subs used



Liam Feeney - 5

For Cullen, 66

Gave the ball away too cheaply on a number of occasions, allowing Exeter the chance to launch late attacks.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For O’Sullivan, 74

Unfortunate to find himself back on the bench but added height to Pool’s defence as they looked to hold on at the end.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

For McLaughlin, 88

Had no real time to make an impact but the substitution allowed Blackpool to wind the clock down.



Subs not used: Myles Boney, Will Avon, Chris Taylor, Steve Davies



Exeter: Hamon, Sweeney (Oates), Woodman, O'Shea, Tilson, Law, Croll, Taylor, Collins, Forte (Abrahams), Stockley



Subs not used: Weale, Martin, Jay, Dean



Referee: Lee Collins



Attendance: 3,188 (113 Blackpool)



Next match: Accrington Stanley (home, Tuesday, November 13, 7.45pm, Checkatrade Trophy)