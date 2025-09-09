Ex-Wrexham and Reading figures all available as free agents for Blackpool and others in League One to look at

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
A number of notable League One players remain without clubs one month into the new campaign.

Blackpool were among the clubs to have a big turnover of players during the summer, and while most of the departures have found new homes, Josh Onomah and a couple of others are still on the search for their next club.

Despite getting a lot of business done, the Seasiders have struggled so far this season, with problems at the defence in particular proving to be an issue.

The Fylde Coast outfit rounded off their transfer business with the additions of Scott Banks and Josh Bowler to boost the wide areas, but other departments are still arguably short on numbers.

Like others in the third tier, Blackpool could have a look into the free agent market if they find themselves in desperate need of further signings, with some solid individuals being available.

Here’s a closer look at the former League One players who are currently without a club:

League One games last season: 39.

1. Eoghan O'Connell (Previous club: Wrexham AFC)

League One games last season: 39. Photo: Darrian Traynor

League One games last season: 35.

2. Grant Ward (Previous club: Bristol Rovers)

League One games last season: 35. Photo: Stu Forster

League One games last season: 41.

3. Scott Sinclair (Previous club: Bristol Rovers)

League One games last season: 41. Photo: Pete Norton

League One games last season: 34.

4. Tarique Fosu (Previous club: Northampton Town)

League One games last season: 34. Photo: Nathan Stirk

League One games last season: 40.

5. Steven Fletcher (Previous club: Wrexham)

League One games last season: 40. Photo: Catherine Ivill

League One games last season: 30.

6. Stephen Quinn (Previous club: Mansfield Town)

League One games last season: 30. Photo: Michael Regan

