Ex-Wolves, Sheffield United and Portsmouth man take to social media to react to Blackpool move
The midfielder joins the Seasiders on a two-year contract following the conclusion of his short-term deal with League One champions Portsmouth.
Evans is no stranger to promotion to the Championship, having also achieved the feat with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town in the past.
Taking to X to react to his move, the 29-year-old wrote: “Delighted to sign for Blackpool, a great club with fantastic history and tradition! Looking forward to meeting everyone and getting along with the season ahead.”
Evans’ career started with Newport County, before being snapped up by Wolverhampton Wanderers, making 67 appearances during his time at Molineux between 2013 and 2017.
Following a season with Sheffield United, he made the permanent move to Wigan in 2019, after previously enjoying two successful loan spells at the Brick Community Stadium.
Prior to his recent stint with Pompey, Evans had spent two-and-a-half years with Ipswich Town, and was a key man during the early stages of Kieran McKenna’s tenure in charge of the Blues.
His time at Portman Road was hindered by repeat knee injuries, with surgery required back in October to rectify the issue.
He departed the Suffolk outfit back in January after his contract was mutually terminated.
