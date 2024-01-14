Blackpool wing-back Dominic Thompson made his debut for Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon following his loan move to the New Lawn Stadium.

The former Arsenal youngster was put straight into the Gloucestershire club’s starting XI by manager Troy Deeney, who took over the job last month after David Horseman was relieved of his duties.

It was safe to say the ex-Watford and Birmingham City striker was not pleased with what he saw from his side this weekend, as their League Two struggles continued with a 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.

Speaking to Forest Green’s club media after the match, he said: “It was a group of people doing their own things, hiding- scared. I don’t understand why they are scared. They should be used to losing based on what I’ve seen over the last 18 months, two years.

"I know people are going to say ‘Troy is being harsh, Troy is deflecting;’ I’m not doing that at all, I take full responsibility for it. I pick the team, and I’d like to apologise to the fan base.

"I’m not really into the apologising thing, I’m into fixing the issue at the root core, and that is having a lot of people who haven’t been through the mill of humility to understand why they are here and what they have been doing.

"If this is at your level at League Two, then why are you at the bottom of it. We have to start addressing that.

"The harsh reality is, we can start bringing people, which we will and we are, but if you come into an environment that is full of sulkers and people who blame others, then it takes time.”

Blackpool’s Thompson will spend the rest of the season with Forest Green, with his game time at Bloomfield Road limited to just 12 games in the first half of the season.