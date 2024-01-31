Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City midfielder departs Blackpool following short stint at Bloomfield Road
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City man made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer as a free agent, but only managed to make 10 appearances for the Seasiders- with the majority of his outings coming in the EFL Trophy.
Oakley-Boothe’s short time on the Fylde Coast comes to an end with his contract being mutually terminated. The Blackpool Gazette understands that the 23-year-old may now pursue an opportunity in Portugal.
In a statement Blackpool wrote: “The club would like to thank Tashan for all of his efforts, and wishes him well for the future.”
Earlier today, the Seasiders added Ryan Finnigan to their ranks for an undisclosed fee from Southampton, after his loan spell with Shrewsbury Town was cut short.
Neil Critchley’s side may still be active in the transfer market for another midfield option following the exits of Jensen Weir and Kenny Dougall earlier in the month.