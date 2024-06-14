Jordan Rhodes has picked up 14 caps for Scotland in the past (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes has admitted he would love to pull on a Scotland jersey again in the future and build on his 14 caps- but states thoughts of a potential international return remain secondary to doing his job at Bloomfield Road.

The 34-year-old rediscovered his best form during his recent loan spell with the Seasiders, scoring 15 League One goals during the first half of the 2023/24 season, before a couple of injuries disrupted his campaign from January onwards. The ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers forward has now returned to the Fylde Coast on a permanent basis following the expiry of his contract with Huddersfield Town.

Like many football fans, Rhodes is excited for this summer’s Euros in Germany, with Scotland taking on the host nation in the opening game in at the Allianz Arena this evening (K.O. 8pm).

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ll be sending a few texts to the boys that I know well,” he said.

“My little boys have got the kits, I’ve been raising them as Super Scots. Hopefully we can do ourselves proud and go a decent way in the tournament.

“Getting a call-up wasn’t at the forefront of my mind, it would’ve been nice, but I was just trying to do well for Blackpool. Getting a call-up is a by-product, it’s from doing well for your club.