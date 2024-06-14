Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town striker makes Scotland admission upon his return to Blackpool
The 34-year-old rediscovered his best form during his recent loan spell with the Seasiders, scoring 15 League One goals during the first half of the 2023/24 season, before a couple of injuries disrupted his campaign from January onwards. The ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers forward has now returned to the Fylde Coast on a permanent basis following the expiry of his contract with Huddersfield Town.
Like many football fans, Rhodes is excited for this summer’s Euros in Germany, with Scotland taking on the host nation in the opening game in at the Allianz Arena this evening (K.O. 8pm).
“I’m looking forward to it, I’ll be sending a few texts to the boys that I know well,” he said.
“My little boys have got the kits, I’ve been raising them as Super Scots. Hopefully we can do ourselves proud and go a decent way in the tournament.
“Getting a call-up wasn’t at the forefront of my mind, it would’ve been nice, but I was just trying to do well for Blackpool. Getting a call-up is a by-product, it’s from doing well for your club.
“It’d be great to pull on that jersey again but for that to happen it’s about the here and the now, getting your head down for your club.”
