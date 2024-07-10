Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Port Vale head coach Darren Moore has shared his delight after seeing off interest from elsewhere to sign former Blackpool loanee George Byers.

The ex-Watford and Swansea City man has penned a three-year deal with the Valiants - who were relegated to League Two last season.

He makes the move to Vale Park as a free agent, following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday - where he had previously played under Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byers had been linked with the likes of Barnsley, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United in the last few months, while the Seasiders were also said to be searching for his signature following the 28-year-old’s recent successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road.

Discussing the signing of the midfielder, Moore states Port Vale were able to get the deal over the line after successfully selling the club’s long-term vision.

“George is a player who I know really well from my time at Sheffield Wednesday,” he told the Valiants website.

“His energy, drive and quality on the ball will be attributes that are appreciated by our supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have met with George a few times over the last couple of weeks and although there has been strong interest at levels above League Two, he has quickly bought into the wider project that is ongoing here at Vale Park and what we are trying to build.

“Positive competition in all positions is vital and George will come in and add even stronger competition for places amongst our already-competitive midfield options.