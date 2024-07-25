Ian Poveda

Former Blackpool loanee Ian Poveda is set to return to Bloomfield Road this weekend with his new club Sunderland.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Stadium of Light, with his contract including an option for an additional 12 months.

He makes the move on a free transfer following the conclusion of his time with Leeds United.

As an academy player, Poveda spent time with Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City, with his first senior taste of football coming with the latter.

The attacker made the move to Elland Road in 2020, and made 30 appearances in total for the Whites, as well as heading out on loan three times.

In between stints with Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, Poveda spent time with Blackpool.

During his spell at Bloomfield Road, he scored three goals and provided two assists in 26 outings, and was part of the team that were relegated from the Championship.

Sunderland visit the Fylde Coast on Saturday for a pre-season friendly against the Seasiders.