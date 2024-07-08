'An exciting challenge:' Ex-Sheffield United and Wolves man maps out target following Blackpool signing
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ex-Wolves, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Seasiders following the conclusion of his short-term deal with the League One champions Portsmouth.
Evans is no stranger to earning promotion to the Championship, and is hopeful he can help Blackpool build on last season’s 8th place finish.
"It's a really nice feeling, I'm delighted to be here and become a Blackpool player,” he told the club website.
"It's an exciting challenge. Speaking to Neil Critchley, he sold me the challenge of trying to get out of this league. With the club just missing out on the play-offs last season it's had a chance to build and then kick on again this coming season, which I am proud to be a part of."
The 29-year-old made four appearances for Pompey following his move to Fratton Park in March.
Prior to that, he had spent two-and-a-half years with Ipswich Town, and was a key man during the early stages of Kieran McKenna’s tenure in charge of the Blues.
His time at Portman Road was hindered by repeat knee injuries, with surgery required back in October to rectify the issue.
He departed the Suffolk outfit back in January after his contract was mutually terminated.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.