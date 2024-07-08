Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee Evans states the ‘challenge’ ahead of Blackpool this season is what attracted him to Bloomfield Road.

The ex-Wolves, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Seasiders following the conclusion of his short-term deal with the League One champions Portsmouth.

Evans is no stranger to earning promotion to the Championship, and is hopeful he can help Blackpool build on last season’s 8th place finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a really nice feeling, I'm delighted to be here and become a Blackpool player,” he told the club website.

"It's an exciting challenge. Speaking to Neil Critchley, he sold me the challenge of trying to get out of this league. With the club just missing out on the play-offs last season it's had a chance to build and then kick on again this coming season, which I am proud to be a part of."

The 29-year-old made four appearances for Pompey following his move to Fratton Park in March.

Prior to that, he had spent two-and-a-half years with Ipswich Town, and was a key man during the early stages of Kieran McKenna’s tenure in charge of the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His time at Portman Road was hindered by repeat knee injuries, with surgery required back in October to rectify the issue.