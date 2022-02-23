Former Blackpool, Preston, Derby County and Bristol City man returns to take charge of League Two strugglers Carlisle United

Simpson takes over from Keith Millen, who was sacked earlier today after leaving the Cumbrian outfit second from bottom in League Two.

Director of football David Holdsworth has also left Brunton Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simpson, who has been appointed on a deal that runs until the end of the season, has been out of work since leaving his coaching position at Bristol City last year.

The Carlisle-born man previously led Carlisle to back-to-back promotions in 2005 and 2006.

The 55-year-old was due to be Blackpool’s special guest in hospitality for Saturday’s home game against Reading.

But he will now be in charge for this weekend’s trip to fellow League Two strugglers Leyton Orient, who have dispensed with the services of their manager Kenny Jackett.

Simpson is still well thought of at Bloomfield Road

Simpson’s return to Carlisle comes 15 years after he left Cumbria, since when he has managed Preston North End, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County and England's Under-20s, who he led to World Cup glory in 2017.

He has also coached at Derby County, Newcastle United and Bristol City, and has recently recovered from renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer.

In a statement, Blues chairman Andrew Jenkins said: “It doesn’t need me to say that Paul is a hugely respected both in Carlisle and across the football world.

“He’s a Carlisle fan, he knows the club, and he knows what it means to the fans.

“He also knows this is a difficult task, but his knowledge, experience and passion will be a huge asset to the dressing room and the club.

“We hope everyone will get behind him and the players through what is a hugely important period.”

Jenkins said Carlisle contacted Simpson last night after a decision to "change direction" managerially.

“He agreed that he would come to help his hometown club, and he was insistent that things were done properly in terms of the changeover, and that his appointment would be on a short-term basis at this stage," Jenkins added.

“He now has the support of everyone at the club as we move forward from here.”

Simpson is still well thought of at Bloomfield Road, having scored 13 goals in 76 appearances for the club between 2000 and 2002.