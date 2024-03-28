Ex-QPR, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur striker shares sympathy for Blackpool boss following difficulties in previous job
The Seasiders boss took over the top job with the Hoops in December 2022, with the position becoming vacant after Michael Beale’s departure for Rangers.
Despite the West London club’s bright start to the Championship season under the previous full time incumbent, cracks had already started to show before the ex-Liverpool youth coach took over.
Critchley was sacked three months on from joining the Rs, after managing just one win during his time in charge. Last summer the 45-year-old returned to Bloomfield Road, where he had previously experienced League One play-off success back in 2021, following Blackpool’s relegation from England’s second tier.
Ex-Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Les Ferdinand had been QPR’s director of football until last June, and recently appeared on The Overlap’s Stick to Football to discuss him time in the role among other things.
During the episode, he discussed Critchley’s short tenure in charge, stating: "Mick Beale had us top of the league with free transfers and free loans, but unfortunately he decided to go. He had the players eating out of the palm of his hands, and when he left there was a disappointment around the place.
"I felt for Neil Critchley who came in after him because those players were in the doldrums; he tried to lift them but he just couldn’t do it."
