Les Ferdinand with Michael Beale (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Seasiders boss took over the top job with the Hoops in December 2022, with the position becoming vacant after Michael Beale’s departure for Rangers.

Despite the West London club’s bright start to the Championship season under the previous full time incumbent, cracks had already started to show before the ex-Liverpool youth coach took over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critchley was sacked three months on from joining the Rs, after managing just one win during his time in charge. Last summer the 45-year-old returned to Bloomfield Road, where he had previously experienced League One play-off success back in 2021, following Blackpool’s relegation from England’s second tier.

Ex-Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Les Ferdinand had been QPR’s director of football until last June, and recently appeared on The Overlap’s Stick to Football to discuss him time in the role among other things.

During the episode, he discussed Critchley’s short tenure in charge, stating: "Mick Beale had us top of the league with free transfers and free loans, but unfortunately he decided to go. He had the players eating out of the palm of his hands, and when he left there was a disappointment around the place.