Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is the bookies’ early favourite to become the next Blackpool head coach.

The Seasiders have relieved Neil Critchley of his duties at Bloomfield Road, following back-to-back defeats to newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County at the start of the new League One campaign, which follows last season’s eighth place finish in third division.

Across Lancashire, Lowe departed North End earlier this month after just one game - with Paul Heckingbottom being named as 45-year-old’s replacement at Deepdale.

The ex-Bury and Plymouth Argyle manager spent two-and-a-half years with the Lilywhites, but is now the current favourite to take over on the Fylde Coast, with Bettingodds.com showing his current odds at 5/4.

Lowe is followed by ex-Barrow boss Pete Wild (6/1), former Manchester City youth coach Brian Barry Murphy (8/1), and current Crawley manager Scott Lindsay (10/1).

Richard Keogh has taken over the Seasiders on an interim basis, and will oversee this weekend’s game away to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

The recently-retired defender is currently 14/1 to get the job on a full time basis, alongside former Bayern Munich assistant Anthony Barry, current Bristol City coach Liam Manning, and ex-Preston boss Alex Neil.

Elsewhere, two-time Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is 16/1, with Doncaster’s Grant McCann, Chesterfield’s Paul Cook, ex-Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett and ex-QPR coach Gareth Ainsworth.