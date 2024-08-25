Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brian Barry-Murphy has become the bookies’ latest favourite for the vacant Blackpool job.

A number of names have already been tipped to take over at Bloomfield Road since Neil Critchley’s departure last week.

Bettingodds.com now have Barry-Murphy at 4/1 to become the Seasiders’ next head coach, with the 46-year-old currently out of work after leaving his role as Manchester City Elite Development Squad manager earlier this summer after three years at the Etihad.

During his playing career, the retired midfielder represented the likes of Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury, before spending eight years with Rochdale, with his first coaching job coming at Spotland after hanging up his boots.

The bookies have Fleetwood Town boss Charlie Adam just behind Barry-Murphy at 5/1.

This follows reports from Alan Nixon stating the Bloomfield Road hierarchy have discussed the former Blackpool midfielder as a possible candidate to replace Critchley.

On Saturday afternoon, Richard Keogh took charge of the Seasiders for their 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United, with the 38-year-old currently at 6/1, alongside ex-Barrow boss Pete Wild and current Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens.

The latter is among those to have past links to the Fylde Coast outfit, having made 174 appearances for the club between 2000 and 2005.

When asked about the vacancy at Blackpool on Saturday, the 44-year-old stated he hadn’t been contacted.