News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Ex-Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa defender shares snap at Bloomfield Road after son makes professional debut for Blackpool against Morecambe

Joleon Lescott took to social media to share his pride after his son Donovan made his senior debut for Blackpool.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The ex-Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa defender was in attendance at Bloomfield Road for the 2-1 victory over Morecambe on Tuesday night.

A number of youngsters were included in the Seasiders’ matchday squad for their final game of the EFL Trophy group stages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Will Squires, Luke Mariette and Josh Miles all started, while Lescott along with Tayt Trusty, Kwaku Donkor and Jaden Jones all came off the bench for Neil Critchley’s side.

Most Popular
Donovan Lescott came off the bench in the game against Morecambe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Donovan Lescott came off the bench in the game against Morecambe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Donovan Lescott came off the bench in the game against Morecambe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

It was ultimately a brace from the more experienced Jake Beesley that proved to be the difference, as Blackpool made it three wins out of three in the competition.

Ahead of the game, former England international Lescott took to Instagram to share the teamsheet.

He later recorded the moment his son came on, with the caption ‘proud dad.’

Related topics:DonovanEvertonBlackpoolAston VillaMorecambeSeasiders