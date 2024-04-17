Ex-Leeds United, Crawley Town and Peterborough United boss leaves League One club for vacant Championship role

Steve Evans (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The 61-year-old guided Boro to League One last season, and has enjoyed a solid campaign in the third tier of English football. The club currently sits ninth in the table, just three points behind Blackpool. They held a place in the top six for a number of months, but a recent dip in form has seen them drop out.

The Hertfordshire side face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Friday night- in what could be a huge game in deciding who finishes in the play-offs, with Barnsley and Lincoln City also battling alongside the Seasiders.

Evans makes the move back to the New York Stadium, where he previously spent time between 2012 and 2015, following the sacking of Leam Richardson to became the Millers’ third head coach of the season, with Matt Taylor also previously in the role before his departure in December.

The retired striker’s managerial CV also includes stints with the likes of Leeds United, Crawley Town and Peterborough United.

With Rotherham already relegated from the Championship, with just four wins out of 43 games, Evans will be hoping to guide the club back to the second tier at the first time of asking next season, having previously enjoyed play-off success with the club back in 2014.

In a statement, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said, “It’s not what we wanted, but compensation clauses are in place for a reason and these things happen in football.

“The approach was unexpected but handled in the right manner by both clubs and we told Steve that, after all he’d done for our Club, we would not stand in his way if the compensation terms were met and he wanted to leave.

“We are a totally different club from two years ago and we will start the recruitment process immediately for next season to give us the best chance of continuing to improve on and off the pitch.