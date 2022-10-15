The midfielder has been rewarded for his impressive cameo off the bench during last week’s 3-1 win against Watford.

Bridcutt is joined in the midfield three by the returning Kenny Dougall, who is back available after serving a one-game suspension.

It means Sonny Carey and Callum Wright drop out of Michael Appleton’s line-up.

Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery replaces Theo Corbeanu as the Seasiders name all three strikers in their side for the second time in three games, having taken the same approach for the recent goalless draw against Sunderland.

Rhys Williams (shin), Jordan Gabriel (knee), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.

Blackpool will be looking to claim a second successive victory after get back to winning ways against Watford last week.

They take on a Blades side that remain top of the Championship despite losing two of their last three games, remaining at the summit by virtue of goal difference ahead of Norwich City.

TEAMS

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Egan, Basham, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn, McAtee, Sharp, Ndiaye

Subs: Davies, Robinson, Arblaster, Ahmedhodzic, Khradra, McBurnie, Brewster

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Bridcutt, Dougall, Patino, Lavery, Yates, Madine

Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Wright, Carey, Hamilton, Corbeanu, Poveda