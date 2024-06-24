Ex-Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough figure makes admission on life after playing following Blackpool switch
The 34-year-old has recently returned to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal following a successful loan stint with the Seasiders last season. During his time on the Fylde Coast, the ex-Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough figure rediscovered his best form, as he found the back of the net 15 times in 29 League One outings.
As well as his impact on the pitch, Rhodes was often praised for his influence off it – with the forward admitting those attributes could potentially help him if he chose to go into coaching at some point down the line.
“I would definitely consider it,” he said.
“If it lends itself to family life I would certainly think about it, but it’s one of those things where you don’t know if you’re any good at it- it’s hard to measure.
“If I get told this year I’m helping someone in a certain way then it might be something to consider.
“I’ve done one or two of my coaching badges, but I will have to do a couple more to consider myself qualified to any extent.
“It’s not something I’m thinking about for now, I will just help to contribute to the changing room dynamic.”
