Ex-Derby County, Carlisle United and Coventry figure returns to Blackpool in new role

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Former Blackpool centre back Richard Keogh has returned to Bloomfield Road as Neil Critchley’s new assistant coach.

The Seasiders have been looking to fill the position since Iain Brunskill’s departure last month- with the ex-Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers figure leaving the club to join Neil Lennon at Rapid Bucharest in Romania.

Keogh is a familiar face to Blackpool fans, having spent the 2021/22 campaign on the Fylde Coast, during which time he made 31 outings in Tangerine.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a lengthy playing career, which featured spells with the likes of Derby County, Carlisle United, Coventry City and Bristol Rovers as he amassed 760 professional appearances in total.

Richard Keogh with Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Richard Keogh with Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Following his stint on the Fylde Coast, the former Republic of Ireland international spent time with Ipswich Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers before announcing his retirement last month.

Keogh will now take his first steps into coaching as part of Critchley’s backroom staff, as the club look to improve on last season’s eighth place finish in League One.

