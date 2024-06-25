Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool centre back Richard Keogh has returned to Bloomfield Road as Neil Critchley’s new assistant coach.

The Seasiders have been looking to fill the position since Iain Brunskill’s departure last month- with the ex-Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers figure leaving the club to join Neil Lennon at Rapid Bucharest in Romania.

Keogh is a familiar face to Blackpool fans, having spent the 2021/22 campaign on the Fylde Coast, during which time he made 31 outings in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old enjoyed a lengthy playing career, which featured spells with the likes of Derby County, Carlisle United, Coventry City and Bristol Rovers as he amassed 760 professional appearances in total.

Richard Keogh with Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Following his stint on the Fylde Coast, the former Republic of Ireland international spent time with Ipswich Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers before announcing his retirement last month.