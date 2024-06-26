Ex-Derby County, Bristol City and Ipswich Town man cites 'real connection' as reason for Blackpool return

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jun 2024, 05:00 BST
Richard Keogh says he is delighted to be able to start his coaching journey at a ‘special’ club like Blackpool.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement from playing last month, spent the 2021/22 with the Seasiders, during which time he made 31 appearances in Tangerine.

Following the recent departure of Iain Brunskill, the ex-Derby County, Bristol City and Carlisle United defender has been announced as the newest member of Neil Critchley’s backroom staff.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to Blackpool, and grateful to the gaffer, David Downes and the owner for this wonderful opportunity,” Keogh told the club website.

“I’ve known for some time that once I hung up my boots I wanted to focus on coaching. I’ve been working hard for a number of years on my badges, and feel now is the right time to get back into the game, and to do that at a special club like Blackpool gives me a great feeling.

“Despite being at the club for one season as a player, I felt a real connection with the supporters, and could see just how much the club means to the people here. I hope to help the players as much as possible as we collectively strive for a successful season.”

