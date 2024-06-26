Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Keogh says he is delighted to be able to start his coaching journey at a ‘special’ club like Blackpool.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement from playing last month, spent the 2021/22 with the Seasiders, during which time he made 31 appearances in Tangerine.

Following the recent departure of Iain Brunskill, the ex-Derby County, Bristol City and Carlisle United defender has been announced as the newest member of Neil Critchley’s backroom staff.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to Blackpool, and grateful to the gaffer, David Downes and the owner for this wonderful opportunity,” Keogh told the club website.

“I’ve known for some time that once I hung up my boots I wanted to focus on coaching. I’ve been working hard for a number of years on my badges, and feel now is the right time to get back into the game, and to do that at a special club like Blackpool gives me a great feeling.