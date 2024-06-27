Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s latest signing states conversations with Neil Critchley helped to convince him Bloomfield Road was the best place for his development.

Zac Ashworth has made the move to the Fylde Coast on three-year deal, with an option available for an additional 12 months, after joining the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from West Brom.

After coming through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns, the left-back featured six times for the Baggies first-team, as well as picking up senior experience on loan, spending time with both Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers.

Discussing his move to Blackpool, Ashworth said: “I’m over the moon to be here and really excited for what’s to come.

“Blackpool is a massive club and this is a great opportunity for a fresh start. The gaffer was a big factor in the move. After speaking to him and discussing what he thinks I can offer, he made me really want to play for him and for the team.