Blackpool defender Dan Sassi has completed a two-month loan move to Rochdale.

The deal for the 20-year-old was due to be complete on Deadline Day, but the finalisation was delayed - with the centre back included on the bench for the Seasiders’ 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

Sassi made the move to Bloomfield Road from Burnley during the January transfer window, with no prior first-team experience under his belt at the time.

Within a month of his arrival on the Fylde Coast, he was sent out to Rochdale, where he made 10 appearances for the National League outfit.

Sassi’s return to Spotland could start with an away trip to Aldershot on Saturday afternoon.

Jimmy McNulty’s side have started the new season with 11 points in their opening six games, and currently sit fourth in the National League table, after finishing the last campaign in 11th.