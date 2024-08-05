'Play my part:' Ex-Bristol Rovers defender's first words after joining Blackpool from Ipswich Town
The 21-year-old has made the move to Fylde Coast on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town, after previously spending time with the likes of Gillingham, Cheltenham and Bristol Rovers.
Following the earlier arrivals of Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans, Baggott becomes the Seasiders’ sixth addition of the summer ahead of Saturday’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.
“It’s a great feeling to finally be here and I’m excited to play my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the club,” the defender told the club website.
“I’ve had some good conversations with the head coach and sporting director over recent weeks. The way the team plays, the group that is already here – it’s all extremely positive. I know a number of other players who are here too and they’ve all had good things to say.
“I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and can’t wait to get started.”
