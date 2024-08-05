Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s latest addition Elkan Baggott states a number of ‘positive’ factors attracted him to Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has made the move to Fylde Coast on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town, after previously spending time with the likes of Gillingham, Cheltenham and Bristol Rovers.

Following the earlier arrivals of Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans, Baggott becomes the Seasiders’ sixth addition of the summer ahead of Saturday’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great feeling to finally be here and I’m excited to play my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the club,” the defender told the club website.

“I’ve had some good conversations with the head coach and sporting director over recent weeks. The way the team plays, the group that is already here – it’s all extremely positive. I know a number of other players who are here too and they’ve all had good things to say.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and can’t wait to get started.”