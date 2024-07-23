Zak Emmerson

Blackpool youngster Zak Emmerson has departed the club on a permanent deal.

The 19-year-old has joined National League side Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee - two years on from making the move to Bloomfield Road.

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the striker didn’t make a senior appearance in Tangerine, but featured on the bench as an unused substitute in the Seasiders’ final game of last season away to Reading.

Emmerson started his career with Oldham Athletic - where he was handed his competitive debut at the age of 15.

After making three senior appearances in total for the Latics, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee in 2020, and was selected for the England U18s squad during his time at the Amex.

He made the move to Blackpool in 2022, and worked closely under the guidance of Stephen Dobbie in the last few years.

As well as featuring in the Central League for the Seasiders last season, Emmerson also headed out on loan, scoring five times in 11 matches for Eastbourne Borough.