Blackpool’s Zac Ashworth says he’s looking forward to creating some good memories at Bloomfield Road - as he looks to put some tricky visits to the Fylde Coast behind him.

The 21-year-old joined the Seasiders this summer for an undisclosed fee from West Brom, signing a three-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months also included.

In the last couple of seasons, the wing-back has spent time out on loan with both Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers.

During his time with the Trotters he visited Bloomfield Road twice, with neither game ending on a positive note. In a EFL Trophy quarter-final tie at the end of January, he missed the deciding penalty in the shootout after a 0-0 draw, while in the league a few weeks later, Ian Evatt’s side were defeated 4-1.

Ashworth admits he was impressed by what he saw from the Blackpool faithful, and is looking forward to being a home player in Tangerine.

“I had two experiences of Bloomfield Road last season, and neither one of them were particularly good,” he said.

“I just remember the atmosphere being fantastic, I’m looking forward to going out there in a Blackpool shirt and thriving off it this time.

“The first game I played there was in the EFL Trophy. At those games the crowd is always a little fewer in number, but it felt like a league game. Even though the stadium wasn’t full, you were aware of the Blackpool fans.

“For the league game, it was the same, and better. Bolton went 1-0 up but it didn’t go quiet.

“I won’t shy away from taking any penalties in the future, it’s not something that phases me, it’s just another thing to learn from.”

Ashworth states he’s excited to work under Neil Critchley, and believes the Seasiders boss will only help him to improve.

“I spoke to him a few times over the summer, and he was one of the biggest factors behind me coming to the club,” he added.

“There wasn’t one line in particular, it was more about him as a person. He was honest and suggested ways he could help me.

“Ultimately, it’s about me getting better and better. I’m 21 so I’m by no means the finished article - there’s plenty of areas for me to work on.

“I like to think I’m going to improve, so it’s about him helping me to become as good a player as possible.

“I try not to write down and speak about individual targets, but this time next year I want to say I did well and that I’m a better player.”

Ashworth’s move to Blackpool marked the end of his 15-year association with West Brom.

The wing-back admits spending the last 18 months out on loan elsewhere made the exit a lot easier than it could’ve been.

“The first loan I went on was January 2023, which was Burton, but that was still relatively local so I was still in and around the club,” he stated.

“It was last summer where I felt I had already emotionally left because I moved up to the Manchester area and it was just me on my own, so I went through the hard stage last year.

“It was a good experience for me to learn to live by myself, it was weird at first having to do things you take for granted back home, but I’m completely comfortable up here now.

“It was the days off (that were hard), I’ve got a family of five at home. My brother plays football as well, he’s at Wolves, so we used to play golf or whatever - there was always something to do, but when you’re in an apartment by yourself it’s almost like ‘what do I do now.’