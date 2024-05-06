Ex-Blackpool youngster scores crucial goal in play-off final as Robbie Savage's Macclesfield miss out on promotion

Finlay Sinclair-Smith during his Blackpool days (Photographer Rachel Holborn/CameraSport)

The midfielder’s first half penalty helped AFC Marine on their way to a 2-1 victory over Macclesfield Town at the Leasing.com Stadium to earn promotion to National League North, with ex-Everton and Sunderland academy player Jack Bainbridge doubling the lead after the break before a consolation from Kane Drummond.

Both clubs have enjoyed their moments in the spotlight in recent years. The Merseyside outfit gained publicity when they welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Rossett Park in the third round of the FA Cup back in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Silkman’s recent rise has been well documented, with the phoenix club earning two successive promotions since their formation in 2020. Former Leicester City, Birmingham City and Derby County midfielder Robbie Savage has been heavily involved from the start in the role of director of football.

Sinclair-Smith came through Blackpool’s youth system, and made three appearances for the senior team, scoring once. Since departing the Fylde Coast in 2019, the 24-year-old has had stints with Longridge Town, FC United and Bamber Bridge, before making the move to Marine last summer.

Alongside the midfielder in the Lilywhites starting XI was former Seasiders striker Bobby Grant, who has been with the Merseyside club since January, registering 11 goals in 19 games.

The 33-year-old started his professional career with Accrington Stanley, before permanent spells with Scunthorpe United and Rochdale, before making the move to Blackpool. During his time at Bloomfield Road, he featured just seven times, providing one assist.