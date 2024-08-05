Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes has joined AFC Marine following his departure from Blackpool earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old was among a number of development squad to be released at the end of their contracts back in May.

Holmes made eight senior appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road, as well as heading out on several loan spells, including stints with Southport and Dunfermline Athletic last season.

The forward makes the move to Rossett Park ahead of the Lilywhites’ first season in National League North, and states there were a number of factors that attracted him to the Crosby club.

“I chose to come to Marine because it’s a talented side, the fan base is good, and the work they have put into the club too,” he told the Mariners club website.

“I would describe myself as a player that likes to run in behind the defenders and score goals.

“I can’t wait for the season to start. It’s been a long time off, playing a couple of friendly games here and there, but now it’s time to get to the proper work and play for three points every week.”