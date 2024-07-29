Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy is set to feature in a new film depicting the manger’s 2002 World Cup bust-up with Roy Keane during his time in charge of the Republic of Ireland.

The 65-year-old will be portrayed by Steve Coogan - who is best known for his role as parody TV personality Alan Partridge, as well films including Philomena, 24 Hour Party People, and Stan & Ollie.

Meanwhile, Éanna Hardwicke will play Keane, with production set to get underway this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film will be titled 'Saipan' after the tiny island where the infamous fallout between the two took place.

Keane was captain of the Republic of Ireland at the time, but a disagreement with McCarthy saw the then-Manchester United midfielder leave the training camp.

This attracted much media attention ahead of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan, which will be the focus of the new film.

McCarthy was initially in charge of the Republic of Ireland between 1996 and 2002, after previously managing Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following stints with Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich, the 65-year-old took over The Boys in Green again in 2018, but left the role after two years.