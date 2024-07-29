Ex-Blackpool, Wolves and Ipswich Town boss to be played by Alan Partridge actor in new Roy Keane film
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 65-year-old will be portrayed by Steve Coogan - who is best known for his role as parody TV personality Alan Partridge, as well films including Philomena, 24 Hour Party People, and Stan & Ollie.
Meanwhile, Éanna Hardwicke will play Keane, with production set to get underway this summer.
The film will be titled 'Saipan' after the tiny island where the infamous fallout between the two took place.
Keane was captain of the Republic of Ireland at the time, but a disagreement with McCarthy saw the then-Manchester United midfielder leave the training camp.
This attracted much media attention ahead of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan, which will be the focus of the new film.
McCarthy was initially in charge of the Republic of Ireland between 1996 and 2002, after previously managing Millwall.
Following stints with Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich, the 65-year-old took over The Boys in Green again in 2018, but left the role after two years.
After spending time with Apoel Nicosia and Cardiff City, McCarthy’s last job came with the Seasiders in January 2023, with his stint at Bloomfield Road proving to be unsuccessful.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.