Ex-Blackpool, Wolves and Barnsley figure commits long-term future following disappointing end to the season

Rob Edwards

Former Blackpool defender Rob Edwards has penned a new contract with Luton Town to extend his stay as manager by a further four years.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League, the Hatters earned a lot of praise for the way they played throughout their stint in the top flight.

After taking over at Kenilworth Road in November 2022, Edwards guided the Bedfordshire club to promotion via the Championship play-offs during his first season in charge, after previously being sacked by Watford during the same campaign after only 12 games in charge.

As a player, the 41-year-old started his career with Aston Villa, before later spending time with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackpool and Barnsley.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, he made 67 appearances between 2008 and 2011, and was part of the Ian Holloway team to reach the top flight.

Discussing Edwards’ journey to becoming a coach last month, his former teammate Shaun Barker told the Gazette: "It’s hard to imagine someone being the manager of a Premier League club and having the success he’s had,” he said.

"I’ve seen him a few times when he was doing the younger age groups with England. I knew he loved football and that was part of his next step, so it’s not surprising he’s got into coaching, but they’re just your teammates- you don’t expect the success some of them have had.

"What he is, is a lovely guy. We used to call him ‘the Bod.’ When he turned up from Wolves we were a little bit old school, a little bit of flab on a few of the lads and I was like a stick, but he was all professional and had an unbelievable body, so Ben Burgess went ‘Look at that bod.’

"From that moment onwards, we just called him the Bod. He’s in my phone book as Rob ‘the Bod’ Edwards. He was a good player, but his ability to interact with people was something special. That connection he can make hasn’t surprised me and has held him in good stead in becoming a coach.

"He still sounds like the Bod, I don’t think he’s ever going to change. As players you’ve got to be yourself, you see it with Evo (Ian Evatt) when he does his interviews, he’s got this assurance, and that’s the persona he’s always had. There’s so many lads that have done well from that group, and it’s understandable as they’re all good people who worked tirelessly.