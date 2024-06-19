Ex-Blackpool winger finds new club just days after contract termination at Bloomfield Road

Owen Moffat during his Celtic days (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool winger Owen Moffat has found a new club just days after departing Bloomfield Road.

The 22-year-old’s contract was mutually terminated on Friday, two years on from his move to the Fylde Coast, as he left the Seasiders without making a senior appearance.

Moffat has now returned north of the border, signing for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton on a two-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the transfer, manager Dougie Imrie told the Ton’s club website: “Owen is a very exciting and promising young player that I am thrilled to have onboard. I was keen to move quickly and secure his signature as soon as I heard of his departure from Blackpool, and he will offer pace and great technical ability to our attacking options.”

Moffat started his career with Celtic, where he made three senior appearances before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2022.

His second season with the Seasiders was spent out on loan with Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship, during which time he scored three goals and provided two assists in 30 outings.

Despite the winger having another year left to run on his deal with Blackpool, the agreement was made to let him leave early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad