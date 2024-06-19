Ex-Blackpool winger finds new club just days after contract termination at Bloomfield Road
The 22-year-old’s contract was mutually terminated on Friday, two years on from his move to the Fylde Coast, as he left the Seasiders without making a senior appearance.
Moffat has now returned north of the border, signing for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton on a two-year deal.
Discussing the transfer, manager Dougie Imrie told the Ton’s club website: “Owen is a very exciting and promising young player that I am thrilled to have onboard. I was keen to move quickly and secure his signature as soon as I heard of his departure from Blackpool, and he will offer pace and great technical ability to our attacking options.”
Moffat started his career with Celtic, where he made three senior appearances before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2022.
His second season with the Seasiders was spent out on loan with Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship, during which time he scored three goals and provided two assists in 30 outings.
Despite the winger having another year left to run on his deal with Blackpool, the agreement was made to let him leave early.
On X, the club wrote: “Owen Moffat's contract with the Seasiders has been mutually terminated. The 22-year-old joined the club on a permanent deal from Celtic in 2022. The Club wishes Owen all the best for the future.”
