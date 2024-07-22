Ex-Blackpool, West Brom and QPR attacker open to return to former club

Matt Phillips (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Blackpool winger Matt Phillips has been linked with a move back to one of his former clubs this summer.

The 33-year-old came through Wycombe Wanderers’ ranks, before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2010.

During his time on the Fylde Coast, he scored 18 goals in 101 outings, with 27 of his appearances coming in the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

Phillips left the Seasiders in 2013 to join QPR, and remained at Loftus Road for three seasons.

The former Scotland international has spent the last eight years with West Brom, appearing 225 times in total for the Baggies, scoring 31 goals and providing 31 assists.

Following his departure from the Hawthorns at the end of last season, Bucks Free Press report Phillips would be open to a return to his first club Wycombe, with the attacker currently working with a personal trainer in Oxford to keep himself fit ahead of the new campaign.

His last spell at Adams Park saw him find the back of the net nine times in 87 senior games as a youngster.