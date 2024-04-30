Kevin Phillips

The 50-year-old took over at Victoria Park back in January, and guided the North East outfit to seven wins in 16 games, as they finished 12th in the National League.

Ex-Stevenage, Yeovil Town and Woking boss Darren Sarll has been announced as Phillips’ replacement, but the ex-England international claims a two year extension had been offered to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from his representatives read: “Just over a fortnight ago, Kevin was officially offered a new contract with the club prior to the end of season after the option terms of his initial contract term were met as a result of the agreed milestones being achieved during his tenure.

"Kevin was looking forward to continuing his stay at Hartlepool and the challenges that lay ahead.

"He was offered a new two-year contract, double the length initially outlined in the original agreement, with the club owner adding the further year in order to reinforce his intention to back the head coach and that this should be reflected in the contract terms.

"Last week, Kevin was preparing to meet with players to conduct their individual end of season reviews when another hastily arranged meeting with the owner and two newly appointed directors were called on the Thursday morning. During this meeting, Kevin was surprised to learn that the contract option had been withdrawn and he was being relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his playing career, Phillips was at Bloomfield Road between 2011 and 2013, scoring 19 times in 65 games. He also represented the likes of Sunderland, Southampton and Birmingham City, before his retirement with Leicester City in 2014.