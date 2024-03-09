Ex-Blackpool striker returns to Bloomfield Road to take on former England international in half time challenge

Nathan Delfouneso (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

The fixture against the League One leaders was dedicated to Utilita Giving- the charity partner of the Seasiders’ back of shirt sponsor, who supports individuals, families and households who are having difficulty affording fuel and food across England, Scotland and Wales.

Throughout the day a number of activities took place around the ground, with fans being asked to donate food items or money.

As part of this, ex-Seasiders man Nathan Delfouneso took part in a game of football bowls against former England and Portsmouth goalkeeper David James, who is an ambassador for Utilita Giving.

The striker got a warm welcome on his return to Bloomfield Road, having spent four separate stints with the club. After initially enjoying two loan spells from Aston Villa, the England youth international returned to the Fylde Coast permanently in 2014, before making the move to Blackburn Rovers the season after.

The 33-year-old donned the Tangerine kit once again between 2017 and 2020, taking his overall record for the club up to 38 goals in 239 games.

Following his second permanent Blackpool departure, he later spent time with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Accrington City, before dropping down to non-league football with both AFC Fylde and Chorley.