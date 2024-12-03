Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod has taken on a new role working under former teammate Ian Evatt at Bolton Wanderers.

The 48-year-old enjoyed two spells at Bloomfield Road throughout his playing career, making 182 appearances for the club in total, as well as also representing the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Preston North End.

During his second spell on the Fylde Coast between 2009 and 2012, he was part of the Seasiders team that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway - alongside Bolton head coach Evatt.

The former Blackpool pair will now reunite at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with Ormerod confirmed as the Trotter’s new assistant kit man.

Fellow 2010 Championship play-off winners Matt Gilks and Stephen Crainey are also currently part of the League One outfit’s backroom set up.

The kit man vacancy with the Wanderers comes following the departure of long-term incumbent Ted Moulden, with Craig Rowson announced as his successor.

Discussing the reasons behind the addition of Ormerod, Evatt told The Bolton News: “They need to know what the game looks like, the pressures of the game, and for me, Brett ticks all of those boxes.

“He is an ex-Premier League footballer, played in an FA Cup final, so if he applied for the job then we have to take it seriously.

“He will be a huge positive for the players. I know him as a character, he is bubbly and positive, the lads will respond to that in the current climate. And also he is a centre-forward who has scored goals at the top level, so if ours want to pick his brains aside from ‘can you clean my boots please?’ then why wouldn’t we take that opportunity.

“I know him, can trust him, I know what he is going to be like with the players. It is a big job and I am delighted he has taken it. Craig will lead it and Brett will assist him, building on the great job Ted did.

“We don’t take two kit men for every single game at the moment, so there may be times when he is not needed. His role is to help, sort the kit, organise, that’s it.”